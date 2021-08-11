71-year-old Terry Wayne “T.K.” Kendall of Huntingburg, passed away at 8:25 a.m., on Friday, August 6, 2021, in the emergency room of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born February 13, 1950, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Theodore R. and Esther L. (Faulkner) Kendall. Terry was a cowboy at heart and from an early age he rode his horse through the streets of Huntingburg. Throughout his life he had several horses, but his pride and joy was “Cinnamon”. Since the age of fourteen, Terry was out performing – singing and playing the guitar. He played in several bands throughout the years and enjoyed bringing a smile to others whether that entailed playing “Elvis” or singing while playing his guitar and harmonica. He loved performing; and loved playing golf with his buddies.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Travis Kendall and Joshua Kendall; two sisters, Jeanie Masterson and Frieda Ross; his nephew, Vincent Dearing; four grandchildren, Isiah Kelly, Zach Patton, Matthew Kendall and Isaac Kendall Goldman; and step son-in-law, Robert Brady.

Terry is survived by his wife, Michaela Rae (Yates) Kendall; four children, Marty (Tina) Kelly, Greg Butler, Elijah Kendall and Rita Clifford; two step children, Will (Amanda) Walkemeyer and Ashley Daugherty; one sister and brother-in-law, Marsha (Roger) Stutsman; two brothers-in-law, John Masterson and Art Ross; eleven grandchildren, Karmelia (Ricky) Fugua, Winter Kelly, Martin Kelly, Mariah (Eric) Wilkerson, Jody Kelly, Dakota Kelly, Lex Butler, Trisha Kendall, Brittany Kendall, Aiden Kendall and Harley Kendall; three step grandchildren, Anna Walkemeyer, David Walkemeyer and Johnathan Brady; sixteen great-grandchildren, Grayon, Kegon, Owen, Nevaeh, Cheyla, Ariana, Brody, Kayla, William, Waylon, Raya, Leah, Luna, Zayden, Nolan and Rylan; and many nieces/nephews, great-nieces/nephews, and great-great-nieces/nephew.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the Birdseye Cemetery in Birdseye, Indiana. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. No visitation or services will be held at the funeral home.

In remembrance of T.K.’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the American Heart Association or Alzheimer’s Association.