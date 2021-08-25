Tommy Boy to show at historic Astra Theatre on Friday, September 17th

Sometimes they say laughter is the best medicine, and the Next Act is giving a full dose with their next event!

Tommy Boy is coming to the big screen at the historic Astra Theatre on Friday, September 17th.

The Next Act is screening the movie in conjunction with The Heart of Jasper’s Farm to Table Event.

Tickets are on sale now at TheNextAct.org. General admission tickets on the main floor and balcony are $5.00. The doors will open at 8:00 pm EST, with the featured film scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm EST.

In addition to enjoying the screening of Tommy Boy, make plans to attend other events from the scheduled 2021 Next Act, Inc. shows. These shows include Paul Thorn on Saturday, September 11, Will Hoge on Saturday, September 25, and many others that can all be found at TheNextAct.org.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has the main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks and drinks that are available for purchase during the events.