Town Ferdinand implementing COVID-19 restrictions in town facilities

In light of the recent increases in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Dubois County, which has led to our status changing to RED, the Town of Ferdinand is implementing some changes to our current operational status.

Effective immediately, and until further notice, all persons who wish to enter Town Hall must wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status. If patrons prefer, they may use our drive-thru window to conduct business. Our utility complex will be closed to the public, except for scheduled appointments. When Town employees engage with the public, they will be wearing masks as a safety measure. At this time, shelter houses and the Senior Citizen’s Center will still be rented out, but because of our RED designation, gatherings are to be limited to no more than 25 people, with masks and social distance required.

We encourage persons to continue social distancing practices, limiting personal contact where possible, maintain good hand hygiene by washing and sanitizing your hands frequently, and to please stay home if you do not feel well.