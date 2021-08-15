Traffic stop lands Jasper man behind bars on 3 warrants

Saturday afternoon, while on a routine patrol a Jasper Police Department Officer noticed that a vehicle in front of him had license plates on it that expired in 2016 and issued a traffic stop on it.

Upon investigation, it was found that the driver, 42-year-old, Michael Archer had 3 outstanding warrants for Auto Theft, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Trafficking with an inmate out of Daviess County.

Archer was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center.