VFW Announces Kick-Off of Annual $30,000 Scholarship Competition

Local high school students have a chance to win thousands of dollars in scholarships and a trip to Washington D.C.!

Commander Donald Kluemper of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 673 kicked off this year’s VFW’s Voice of Democracy Scholarship Competition this week.

Students must write and record a three-to-five minute essay on the selected theme using an audio CD or flash drive and present their recording, typed essay, and completed entry form to their local VFW Post by October 31.

The 2021-2022 theme selected is “America: Where do we go from here?”. Students begin by competing at the local Post level, then Post winners compete at the District level with the winner advancing to the state competition.

All state first-place winners receive a four-day trip to Washington, D.C., and the chance to compete for their share of more than $150,000 in scholarships. The first-place winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship.

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) started the Voice of Democracy Scholarship program in 1947. The VFW became a national sponsor in the late 1950s and assumed sole responsibility for the program in 1961.

The competition was created to provide students in grades 9-12 the opportunity to express themselves in regard to democratic ideas and principles.

Around 40,000 students participate in the competition each year and VFW awards more than $2.1 million in educational scholarships every year.

Interested students in grades 9-12 at Jasper and Northeast Dubois High Schools should contact their school representatives for more information.

FOR DETAILS VISIT: www.vfw.org/VOD.