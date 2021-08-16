Vincennes Man Injured after Crashing Ultralight Aircraft

A Vincennes man suffered serious injuries after his ultralight plane crashed on Sunday.

It happened around 8:45 pm Sunday near US 150 and Synder Road in Knox County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 44-year-old Kyle Demenezes crashed his ultralight aircraft shortly after taking off.

He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.

The man is being treated at Good Samaritan Hospital for serious injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.