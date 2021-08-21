Vincennes University Jasper awards full-tuition scholarships to 37 students

Vincennes University Jasper has welcomed its largest group of Dubois County Scholastic Excellence Award recipients to campus this academic year.

The Scholastic Excellence Award aims to help students begin their college journey with zero out-of-pocket expenses and without the need for loans. Thirty-seven VU Jasper students from throughout the region are recipients of a scholarship that supports students in their academic achievements and assists them in getting ahead in their career goals. The VU Jasper

Foundation funds the awards.

As a recipient of a Scholastic Excellence Award, students receive full tuition at the Jasper Campus up to 15 hours in addition to all regularly assessed fees for fall and spring semesters, a $500 stipend each semester for books and supplies, a laptop computer, and access to an honors study lounge equipped with WiFi and an interactive table.

“We are excited about the growth we have experienced since we introduced the Scholastic Excellence Award Scholarship,” VU Jasper Foundation President Dan Fritch said. “Year over year, we have seen a significant increase in applications. That increase reaffirms the need in our community that students are looking for financial assistance in their education. The VUJ Foundation is dedicated to helping meet those needs. We are proud of the students taking advantage of this scholarship as they recognize the importance of their continuing education.”

The current cohort is the third and largest since the creation of the scholarships in 2019.

“Thank you to the VU Jasper Foundation and donors for making a difference in the lives of our students, our programs, and our University,” VU Jasper Assistant Vice President and Dean Christian Blome said. “These awards have enabled students to advance their educational goals and life ambitions. Your support will be felt for generations and will have a tremendous impact in Dubois County and beyond.”

A debt-free college experience is a marvelous opportunity for Scholastic Excellence Award recipient and Nursing student Tavor DuPont. He plans to earn an associate degree then enroll in VU’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. He aspires to work as a labor and delivery nurse at a local hospital near his hometown of Tell City.

“The Scholastic Excellence Award will help me to achieve my goals by offering financial assistance to help ensure that I am focused on my studies and not any outside factors such as student loans,” DuPont said. “I believe that this award will allow me to expand my horizons and get familiar with the college setting after having graduated high school in the spring. I will not be in debt after completing my first year of college. This is a huge factor for me, and I am so grateful to the Dubois County Scholastic Excellence team for choosing me to receive one of these awards.”

Eight students in VU Jasper’s Career Advancement Partnership (CAP) program are among the scholarship recipients. Five of those students were enrolled as high schoolers in VU Jasper’s Automatic and Robotics Academy (ARA), and they will graduate in just one year with an associate degree in Electronics Technology with an emphasis in technical maintenance.

In partnership with the Patoka Valley CTE Cooperative, students in the ARA program gain real-world experience in advanced manufacturing within an apprenticeship-type environment at VU Jasper’s Center for Innovation, Technology, and Manufacturing (CTIM). The CAP program is an innovative workforce development initiative between VU Jasper and local manufacturing companies. Students learn high-demand industrial maintenance skills while working internships with industry partners.

VU Jasper offers a broad range of degrees, including nursing, technology, business, information technology, social work, and more.

2021-22 Scholastic Excellence Award Recipients

Lillian Achbach (Jasper), General Studies

Charbel Alcantara (Huntingburg), General Studies

KayLee Anderson (Jasper), General Studies

Quinn Barnett (Huntingburg), Business Management

Dillon Cummins (French Lick), Software Development-Database Certificate

Gavin Daunhauer (Dale), Career Advancement Partnership

Robyn Deno (Huntingburg), Nursing

Tavor DuPont (Tell City), General Studies and Health Occupations

Caden Eckert (Birdseye), Career Advancement Partnership

Alexis Emmons (Huntingburg), General Studies and Health Occupations

Robert Gogel (St. Meinrad), Career Advancement Partnership

Anna Hollinden (Jasper), General Studies

Jaycie Hooten (Jasper), General Studies

Emma Hubert (Branchville), Nursing

Adam Jochem (Dale), General Studies

Cynthia Kaszynski (Santa Claus), Nursing

Connor Krips (Jasper), Career Advancement Partnership

Gracie Mehringer (Dubois), General Studies

Tucker Neukam (Dubois), Career Advancement Partnership

Haley Owens (Paoli), Nursing

Hannah Pardo (Jasper), General Studies and Health Occupations

Abhi Patel (Jasper), Business Management

Shayla Reyes (Huntingburg), General Studies

Reece Siddons (Huntingburg), General Studies

Jacob Smith (Santa Claus), Computer Science

Joshua Smith (Santa Claus), General Studies

Breck Sternberg (Huntingburg), Career Advancement Partnership

Wyatt Street (Jasper), Law Enforcement

Kim Sulayno (Jasper), General Studies

Gracie Sunderman (Jasper), General Studies

Conner Troutt (French Lick), Career Advancement Partnership

Zachary Troxal (Jasper), VU/Purdue Agriculture Transfer

Abigail Uebelhor (Jasper), General Studies and Health Occupations

Jesus Valdes (Huntingburg), Computer Science

Alyssa Verkamp (French Lick), General Studies and Health Occupations

Brennen Wehr (Jasper), Career Advancement Partnership

Michael Will (Holland), General Studies