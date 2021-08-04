Vincennes University temporarily requiring face masks in indoors spaces

Vincennes University is now on the list of schools requiring face masks in indoor spaces.

The mask policy goes into effect at 8 am on Friday, August 6th. This is 10 days before students go back to school on August 16th.

All students, faculty, staff, and visitors are expected to wear a mask or face covering in indoor spaces at all VU campuses and sites throughout Indiana.

The policy is designed to protect against the COVID-19 Delta Variant and corresponds with the newest guidance put out by the CDC.

Masks and face coverings are not currently required outdoors. In some cases, however, they may be required at specified outdoor events, where large crowds make social distancing impractical.

No other changes in policy are anticipated at this time.

VU will continue to review its masking policy and will be prepared to make future modifications based on changing local conditions, along with guidelines and recommendations from the CDC, Indiana Department of Health, and relevant county health departments.