Volunteers Needed for Heartland Half Marathon

The Heartland Half Marathon is still looking for volunteers!

The committee is in need of volunteers in the morning and afternoon on Friday, September 3 and prior to the race on Saturday, September 4 for registration.

Additional volunteer activities the day of the race include assignments along the route and at the finish, refreshment and snack distribution, plus other types of activities.

Volunteers generally work in pairs or small groups, and children/teens can also help when paired with an adult. All new volunteers will receive a free shirt.

To become a volunteer, or for more information, Sign up here or call (812)-482-9115.