Wabash Valley Progressives present Fourth Annual Festival Latino on August 28

An annual event showcasing Latino culture is coming back to Southern Indiana.

Wabash Valley Progressives is holding the Fourth Annual Festival Latino on the Vincennes Riverwalk on August 28th.

The evening is filled with live music, authentic Latino food, vendors, and activities for the kids, fireworks, a traditional Mexican dance troupe performance, and more.

Festival Latino kicks off at 4:00 p.m. and runs until 11:00 p.m. Mariachi Los Alegres, a mariachi

band based in Louisville starts the festivities.

Ballet Folklorico Mosaicos, a large dance troupe from Indianapolis, is scheduled to perform and share the traditions and culture of Mexico. Grupo Bembé, a salsa band from Indianapolis, returns to the stage.

For more information, visit the Wabash Valley Progressive’s Group page on Facebook.