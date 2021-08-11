81-year-old Wanda Smith, of English, IN, passed away , 2021, at Floyd Memorial Hospital in New Albany, IN surrounded by her loving husband of 62 years, Marvin, and her two sons, Terry and Gary.

She was born , 1940, in Taswell, IN to the late Frank and Irma (Kirkoff) Zehr.

Wanda married Marvin Smith on , 1959. She retired from Pillsbury, New Albany in 2002. She loved playing cards, especially Euchre and Poker. As a young girl she worked on the family farm with her brothers.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Charles (Melvin) Zehr, Elvin (Tiny) Zehr, Beatrice Pruitt, William (Jake) Zehr, Ernest (Gene) Zehr, Hazel Hammond, and Wilbur Zehr.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin Smith; her sons Terry (Cathy) of Leesburg, VA and Gary of Zionsville, IN; her grandchildren Cayleen, Clayton, Claire, and Grace Smith; her siblings Edward Zehr of Spencer, IN, Barbara Spears of Indianapolis, IN, and Wilma (Snooks) Morrison of Paoli, IN; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be on , 2021 at 11:00 am at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be on , 2021 from 4:00 pm till 8:00 pm and also on from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am.

Sis. Kim Allen will be officiating the funeral service with burial to follow at Taswell Cemetery.