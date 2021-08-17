West Nile Virus detected in Martin County

A mosquito sample from Shoals tested by Indiana State Department of Health personnel has tested positive for the West Nile Virus. The infected sample was collected at the Boat Ramp at 8th and Main on August 3rd, 2021.

The best way to protect yourself from West Nile Virus is to prevent mosquitoes from biting you and reduce mosquito breeding areas. Here are some tips to help avoid mosquito-borne diseases and reduce mosquito populations:

• Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (especially late afternoon, dusk to dawn, and early morning);

• Wear insect repellent

• Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves, and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas;

• Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home.

To reduce mosquito populations around your home and neighborhood, get rid of any standing water available for mosquito breeding.

Even a container as small as a bottle cap can become a mosquito breeding ground. Mosquitoes will breed in any puddle or standing water that lasts for more than four days.