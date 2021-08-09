Winners announced for 2021 Strassenfest parade

The results of the 2021 Jasper Strassenfest parade held over the weekend have been released.

Strassenfest Award…Presentation for best reinforcement of the German theme (All parade units eligible);

Winner: The Schnitzelbank Restaurant

The Schnitzelbank Restaurant Honorable Mention : Strassenfest Little Miss & Mister & German American Bank

Heart Warming Award…Presentation for most “warm and fuzzy” entry (All parade units eligible);

Winner : Gudorf Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical

: Gudorf Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical Honorable mention : Indiana Southwest Futbol Club, Sandi Bair – Miniature Horses & Friends

Community Award…Presentation for the most positive statement on the community

Winner : Old National Bank / Jasper Baseball Team

: Old National Bank / Jasper Baseball Team Honorable Mention : Jasper Fire Dept, Dance Central Academy

Chairman’s Award…Presented to the business float entry that exhibits the best overall excellence in design, construction, and creativity

Winner : Imagine a Time/OFS

: Imagine a Time/OFS Honorable Mention: Home Depot, LAN Construction, Schnucks

Parade Marshals Award…Presented to the non-business float entry that exhibits the best overall excellence in design, construction, and creativity;

Winner: Northwood Retirement

Northwood Retirement Honorable Mention: Memorial Hospital

Best Shrine Unit:

Winner: Hadi Shriners – Evansville

Hadi Shriners – Evansville Honorable Mention: Hiram’s Hotrods, Hoosier Hillbillies

If you missed attending the parade in person or would like to watch it again, then you are in luck!

WJTS TV 18 is airing the entire parade on Thursday, August 19th, at 8 pm EST, and again on Sunday, August 22nd at 3 pm EST, or following the Talentspiel broadcast.

WJTS TV 18 is available free with an antenna or will be on your local cable provider list of channels.