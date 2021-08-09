Winners chosen for 2021 Strassenfest Talentspiel

Results are in for the 2021 Strassenfest Talentspiel!

The first-place prize of $100 went to vocalist Marissa Bradley.

The second-place prize of $75 went to the rock band, Dispel.

The third-place prize of $50 went to the Dance Central Academy Jr. Clogging Team.

Congratulations to this year’s winners!

If you missed the performances, WJTS TV 18 is airing the show on Wednesday, August 18th, at 8 pm EST, and again on Sunday, August 22nd, at 2 pm EST.

WJTS TV 18 is available free with an antenna or will be on your local cable provider list of channels.