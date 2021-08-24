Yogapalooza Performance at Jasper Arts Center Postponed

Due to circumstances beyond their control, Jasper Community Arts and the artists that perform Yogapalooza have decided to postpone the concert until a later date.

A new date is still being determined. Jasper Community Arts will announce the new date on their website, jasperarts.org, through local media, and on their Facebook page.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

Once the new date is announced, and if those who have tickets are no longer able to attend, a refund can be made available by contacting the JCA box office.

For more information, please contact Jasper Community Arts by calling (812)-482-3070.