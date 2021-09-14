14-year-old Newburgh Juvenile Arrested after Brief Chase and Crash

A Newburg teenager is facing felony charges after leading police on a brief chase.

Troopers noticed a truck driving through a gas station parking lot on State Road 261 in Oak Grove in Warrick County just before midnight on Wednesday.

The truck didn’t stop at the stop sign and failed to use a signal when exiting the parking lot onto Fuquay Road.

Troopers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop and reach speeds over 85 miles per hour.

The driver refused to stop, looped around the sub-division, and continued north on Fuquay Road reaching speeds over 85 mph. The driver also disregarded stop signs at Jenner Road and Gardner Road.

The driver attempted to turn left onto Delaware in Chandler but lost control of the vehicle and struck an abandoned building located at 763 W. Lincoln.

As soon as the vehicle came to a final rest, the male driver and passenger exited the vehicle and surrendered without further incident. The male driver and passenger were both14-years-old and from Newburgh.

The passenger was released to his parents.

The 14-year-old driver was arrested for felony charges of resisting law enforcement and unauthorized control of a vehicle, and for misdemeanor counts of operator never licensed, criminal mischief, and reckless driving, then transported to Southwest Youth Village in Vincennes.