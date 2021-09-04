4-vehicle crash in Perry County sends one to hospital

A 4-vehicle crash in Perry County sent one woman to the hospital on Wednesday.

It happened on Interstate 64 near the 68-mile marker in Perry County just after 7 am.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says that traffic was already backed up due to a previous accident near the 65.5-mile marker on I-64 in Dubois County.

A livestock trailer failed to stop when approaching the traffic, crashing into the back of a passenger car.

The impact of the crash caused a chain reaction, pushing the passenger car into the back of a semi. This forced that semi into the back of another semi.

The woman driving the passenger car had to be cut out of the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.