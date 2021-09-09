$500,000 available for community recycling projects

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced the availability of grant funding for recycling and household hazardous waste (HHW) collection and disposal from the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program.

“IDEM is always looking to increase recycling in Indiana and these community recycling grants will fund projects that improve recycling efforts in communities throughout the state,” said IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott. “Local governments, schools, and nonprofits are all encouraged to apply.”

Counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, schools, and nonprofit organizations in Indiana are eligible to submit a Community Recycling Grant application requesting $1,000 to $100,000 in funding.

Applications will be accepted through , 2021.

The Community Recycling Grant Program is funded through IDEM’s Solid Waste Management Fund. Eligible projects should focus on education and promotion of recycling, processing of recyclable materials, waste reduction, or HHW and organics management (including yard waste management and composting). Grant funding is intended to create successful, cost-effective, and sustainable programs. Applicants must demonstrate a direct or indirect increase in waste diversion because of the project.

To apply, please visit IDEM’s website at idem.IN.gov/recycle/2543.htm. For additional information, contact 800-988-7901 or crgp@idem.IN.gov. Final funding determinations will be made in .