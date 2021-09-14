Annual Schnellville Picnic to offer fun for all ages this weekend

A picnic full of activities and fun for all ages is slated for this weekend in Schnellville.

The 2021 Schnellville Picnic is on Saturday, September 18th, and Sunday, September 19th.

Events on Saturday, September 18th include:

-Car show registration from 8 am to noon

-Food stands open from 8 am to 3 pm

-Texas Hold’em Sign-Ups from 9 am to 10 am with the tournament to follow from 10 am to 3 pm

-Car Show Awards at 3 pm

Events for Sunday, September 19th include:

-4-mile run/walk registration at 8 am and starting time at 9:30 am

-Food stands open at 8 am

-Country Store opens at 10 am

-Schnellville Fire Department serves Fried and BBQ Chicken Dinners at 11 am

-Quilt Raffle and Grand Raffle at 11 am

-Ice Cream stand opens and kids games also begin at 11 am

-Clogging Performance starts at 12:30 pm

-Kiddie Tractor Pull Registration at 1 pm, with the pull taking place at 2 pm

-Grand Raffle Drawing at 3 pm

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Schnellville Community Club and Park and the Schnellville Fire Department.