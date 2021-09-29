52-year-old Anthony Joseph “Tony” Hurst, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:52 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Tony was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 19, 1969, to Guy J. and JoAnn Helen (Mueller) Hurst. He married Jennifer Cantrell on September 16, 1996, on Ft. Hood, Texas.

Tony was a 1987 graduate of Jasper High School. Upon graduation from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Tony took Basic Training at Parris Island, South Carolina. His Advanced Individual Training was in Military Policing with MOS 5811. He was an honor graduate.

Tony served one year in Iwakuni, Japan, approximately 10 miles south of Hiroshima. He transferred back to the United States and served in the Marine Corps Logistics in Albany, Georgia. He volunteered and served in Kuwait during the Gulf War in 1991. He was honorably discharged January 19, 1992.

On January 24, 1994, Tony volunteered in the U.S. Army. He was assigned to the military branch of Armor and took Basic Training in Fort Knox, Kentucky. He was an Honor Graduate and a Master Gunner of the M-1 Abrams Tank.

In the next 16 years of his service, SFC Hurst attended numerous military training schools. He taught an Armor Employment course for Commissioned Officers.

Tony served three years at Fort Lewis, Washington and three years at Fort Hood, Texas. He then transferred to Freiberg, Germany assigned to the 1st Armored Division. He then deployed to Kuwait and Macedonia for nine months.

Later Tony was assigned to the 135th Armored Brigade, 1st Armored Division in Iraq. His platoon provided foot and motorized patrols while maintaining supply routes with four tanks and five Humvees. His platoon located and disarmed 97 Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), trained Iraqi soldiers and captured enemy insurgents. Tony survived the effects of eight IED explosions and a car bombing. His platoon was the most decorated in the 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division.

SFC Hurst received the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal with V Device, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (6th Award), Army Achievement Medal (8th Award), Navy Marine Combat Action Ribbon, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Commendation – Navy, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Army Good Conduct Medal (5th Award), Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal (2nd Award), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with Two (2) Bronze Service Stars, Bronze Service Stars, Global War Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal w/Campaign Star, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (3rd Award), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (3rd Award), Navy/Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon, Kosovo Campaign Medal and Bronze Service Star, NATO Medal, KU-LIB-MDL (Saudi Arabia), KU-LIB-MDL (Kuwait), Combat Action Badge, and Driver and Mechanic Badge 2/Driver-Wheeled Vehicle(s) Clasp.

SFC Hurst was always very thankful that all of his men survived and returned to the United States.

Tony was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, a lifetime member of both the American Legion Post #147 and the V.F.W. Post #673, Southern Indiana Leatherneck Marine Corp League, and Jasper Knights of Columbus. He was also involved in the DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

Tony was an avid golfer and gun enthusiast. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards and coins, going to the shooting range, playing softball and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife, Jennifer Hurst, Jasper, IN, three children, Shawn Cantu, Jasper, IN, Anthony Hurst Jr., Jasper, IN, Hailey Hurst, Jasper, IN, nine siblings, Peter Hurst, Plant City, FL, Christine (Nick) Ring, Greenville, SC, Marie-Louise (David) Hurst-Henry, Reston, VA, Roberta Hurst, Seattle, WA, Guy (Barb) Hurst, Manassas, VA, John Hurst, Jasper, IN, Phillip Hurst, and partner, Jessica Suhre, Indianapolis, IN, Laura Roof, Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg, Europe, Vicky (Mardi) Labuguen, Edmonds, WA, several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one brother-in-law, Joel Roof.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Anthony J. “Tony” Hurst will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military rites in the back of church after the funeral Mass.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.