Arts Commission announces $834,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds distributed to arts organizations in Indiana communities

Thousands of dollars in grants are now headed to arts organizations around the state.

The Indiana Arts Commission says $834,000 in American Rescue Plan Acts funds were distributed to 278 nonprofit organizations this week.

The following local nonprofits are each receiving a $3,000 grant:

-Veale Creek Players Inc. in Daviess County

-City of Jasper Arts Department and Strings Inc. in Dubois County

Grants were distributed through the agency’s Arts Recovery Program with American Rescue Plan Act funds directly from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) with additional NEA funds through Arts Midwest, Indiana’s regional partner.

The Arts Recovery Program supports:

Salary support, full or partial, for one or more staff positions

Fees/stipends for artists and/or contractual personnel

Facilities costs such as rent and utilities, e.g., electric, phone, gas bills.

Costs associated with health and safety supplies for staff and/or visitors/audiences

Marketing and promotion costs

Panelists met virtually last month and assessed each applicant’s ability to advance the arts, provide relevant activities and access to the arts, and operate through June 2022.