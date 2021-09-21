87-year-old Betty A. Schultz, of Birdseye, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at her home.

She was born October 7, 1933, in Wickliffe, to Guy and Ruth (Grant) Kendall; and married Harold M. Schultz on June 23, 1951, in English. Betty worked for over 35 years at St. Joseph and Memorial Hospitals. She loved shopping, vacationing, cooking and flowers. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold M. Schultz, who passed away on March 18, 1995; one daughter, Mona Verkamp; and one sister, Patsy Eckert.

She is survived by three children, Melba Bebee of Birdseye, Ronnie Schultz of Eckerty and Angela (Donnie) Batch of Bluff City, TN; and by ten grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services for Betty A. Schultz will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Mentor Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 21st; and from 9:00-10:00 a.m., Wednesday, the day of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Mentor Cemetery.