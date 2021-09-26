Brenda D. Wyatt, age 78, of Jasper, Indiana, went to meet the Lord at 4:04 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper surrounded by her children and niece.

Brenda was born on May 12, 1943, in Vincennes, Indiana, to Paul M. and Doris M. (Like) Wells. She married Carl “Bud” Wyatt on November 1, 1963, at Monroe City Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2018.

Brenda was a woman of great Christian faith and had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and walked with him daily. This was the cornerstone of her life and she is with Jesus today… Praise God!

She graduated from Vincennes University as a registered nurse. She held various positions in hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Brenda was an avid fan of IU Basketball and Colts Football. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

She was a member of Eastern Star.

Surviving are two children; Janine (Kelly)Walters, Leesburg, IN, and Tom Wyatt, Jasper, IN, two granddaughters; Karly (Wayne) Noble, Cincinnati, OH, and Jenna Walters, Colorado Springs, CO, one great-grandson, Wells Noble, and one great-granddaughter, Evalie Noble, two nephews, Kent (Tricia) and Phillip (Jody) Claridge, Petersburg, IN, three nieces, Vickie (Ron) Neveu, Gilman, IL, Judy (Terry) McCoy, Monroe City, IN, and Angie (Martin) Dreiman, Monroe City, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband were her parents and one brother, Bill Wells.

A funeral service for Brenda D. Wyatt will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. Rev. Joe Esarey will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

