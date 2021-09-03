Bridge Deck Overlay Scheduled for SR 61 Near Winslow

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete closure on State Road 61 for a bridge deck overlay project.

Beginning on or around , Sept. 7, contractors will close the S.R. 61 bridge spanning the Patoka River, just south of the Winslow town limit near Mill Street. Workers will apply a new driving surface to the bridge at this location.

During the project, the bridge will be closed around the clock. Work is expected to last for about five days depending upon weather conditions. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 64 and I-69.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.