Bridge Rehabilitation Scheduled for SR 61 Near Winslow

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a bridge closure on State Road 61 near Winslow.

Beginning on or around , Sept. 15, contractors will close a bridge on S.R. 61 between S.R. 364 and South Royalty Road for a deck rehabilitation. During this short-term closure, workers will apply a new driving surface to the bridge.

Work is expected to last for about five days depending upon weather conditions. The closure will be in place around the clock. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 64 and I-69.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.