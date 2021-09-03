Cathedral renovation is topic of Dolle Lecture at Saint Meinrad

The annual Dolle Lecture on Church Art and Architecture will be held at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology on Thursday, September 16, 2021, St. Meinrad, IN.

Fr. Godfrey Mullen, OSB, and Michael Eagan will speak on “Renovating a Cathedral: Practical Theology, Transcendent Design.” The lecture will be held at 7 p.m. Central Time in St. Bede Theater on the Saint Meinrad campus.

Fr. Godfrey is the rector of St. Benedict’s Cathedral in Evansville, IN, and Eagan is an architect with Entheos Architects of Indianapolis, IN.

In 2019, a $3 million renovation of the cathedral was completed that included upgrades to the electrical system and seating, as well as new painting, restored statues and a repaired roof.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Parking is available behind St. Bede Hall, as well as in the Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, contact Mary Jeanne Schumacher during business hours at (812) 357-6501. Guests are asked to wear masks while on campus.

The Peter and Viola Dolle Lecture on Church Art and Architecture was established by Saint Meinrad alumnus Adam Dolle to commemorate the lives of his parents. They spent 48 years together until Peter’s death in 1982. Both exhibited an artistic sensitivity and an abiding Christian faith. Peter was a master builder, while Viola embodied a spontaneous spirit that is the life of art.