Charles and Judy Baylor

Charles Alvin Baylor, 84, and Judy Ann (Clark) Baylor, 77, both of Scottsburg, passed away on September 3, 2021.

Charles was born September 16, 1936, in Milltown, Indiana, to the late Ralph and Iris (Stuart) Baylor. Judy was born December 19, 1943, to Marengo, Indiana to the late Walker and Marjorie (House) Clark. Charles and Judy were married on August 5, 1961, and were married 60 years.

Charles spent the majority of his working years driving an 18-wheeler. He drove for American Can Company, Whiteford, and Allen Freight Lines, and covered a bit more than one-and-one-half million miles without a single accident. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting. There are several 10- and 12-point bucks mounted on his wall to show for his efforts. He was a member of the National Rifle Association for many years.

Judy dedicated her life to looking after the needs of their daughter, Christy, and continued to do so well past the point where the average person would have given up. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Scottsburg for many years. She also enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, and other needlecrafts.

Together, Charles and Judy mourned the loss of two sons, stillborn Thomas Baylor and David Baylor. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Iris Baylor; siblings, Joyce Baylor, Norma Bell and Mary Lou Bell. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Walker and Marjorie Clark; siblings, Kenneth Clark and Norma Pixley.

Charles and Judy are survived by their children, Keith (Connie Kiviniemi-Baylor) Baylor and Christy Baylor; grandchildren, Clark Baylor, Kathryn Baylor and Alex Baylor.

Graveside services will be held for Charles and Judy in Marengo Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Dillman-Green Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

