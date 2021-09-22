Chocolate Bliss ribbon cutting set for Thursday, September 30th

Something sweet is opening their doors to customers in Huntingburg next week.

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting for Chocolate Bliss on the opening of their second store at 9 am on Thursday, September 30th at 412 East 4th Street in Huntingburg.

Attendees must follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines as recommended by the Dubois County Health Department.

Chocolate Bliss Owner, Ann Kneis, Mayor Schwinghammer, Huntingburg Downtown Merchants Association, Dubois County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Huntingburg City council, and Dubois Strong will all be in attendance.