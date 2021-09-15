City of Huntingburg Conducting “Fall Cleanup Days”

The City of Huntingburg’s Street Department is conducting “Fall Cleanup Days,” which will be held Thursday, October 7 from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m.; Friday, October 8 from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at 1103 E 1st Street in Huntingburg. “Fall Cleanup Days” provides City residents the opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted items.

The cost is $5 per car, $10 per truck, $10 per trailer under 8 ft. and $20 per trailer over 8 ft. Additional fees apply for items such as vehicle tires on rims for $5; vehicle tires without rims for $4; large truck and tractor tires (over 15”) for $10; mattresses for $10; upholstered chairs for $10; and couches for $15.

Small loose items must be placed in a trash bag to be accepted. Small items are considered those smaller than 12 to 18 inches. There is a $1 fee for each trash bag.

Due to costs associated with bulk disposal, electronics such as televisions; computer towers; monitors; etc. will not be accepted.

Items containing Freon, such as refrigerators, dehumidifiers and air conditioners, require a certificate from a licensed plumber stating the Freon has been removed. Wood, plywood, asphalt shingles and other construction debris will not be accepted.

“Fall Cleanup Days” are for Huntingburg residents only. A utility bill and ID are required. The City of Huntingburg reserves the right to refuse any item.

For more information, please contact the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122.