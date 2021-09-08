City of Huntingburg Water Department to begin flushing hydrants

Huntingburg is making sure that fire hydrants are in tip-top shape next week.

The City of Huntingburg’s Water Department is flushing hydrants between Monday, September 13th and Friday, October 8th.

This process will take place in various locations throughout the city on a daily basis. Flushing times will typically be from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm Monday through Friday.

Flushing is performed to improve water quality and is a necessary preventative maintenance activity for proper waterline function. Although it may appear to be a waste of water, flushing improves pressures and flow rates needed for fire protection, aids in maintaining proper valve and hydrant operation and helps to provide better overall water service to our customers.

Water will remain safe to drink; however, special care and attention are recommended, especially before doing laundry. Customers are advised to run cold water through their taps for five to seven minutes to clear any discoloration in the water that may adversely affect laundry items. The City of Huntingburg is not responsible for the cleaning and/or replacement of those items.

For more information, contact City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler, at (812)-683-2211.