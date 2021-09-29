95-year-old Cletus H. Knies, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Cletus was born in Celestine, Indiana, to Anton and Katherine (Humbert) Knies. He married Joan Hopf on June 27, 1950, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on Jan 16, 2021.

He was a United States Army Veteran serving during WWII.

Cletus worked at Jasper Chair Company, then worked as a home builder and then worked until retirement as a maintenance man at the Jasper Holiday Inn.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, V.F.W. Post #673, American Legion #147, and Jasper Knights of Columbus.

Surviving are four children, Terry (Dawn) Knies, Ponte Vedra, FL, Geri (Michael) Madden, Yreka, CA, Donna Knies, Jasper, IN, Debra (Greg) Smith, Cranberry Twp., PA, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, four sisters, Shirley (Robert) Buechler, Celestine, IN, Pat (Jim) Hopf, Celestine, IN, Judy (Ron) Fleck, Celestine, IN, Virginia (Jim) Kapp, Jasper, IN, and one brother, Roman (Wanda) Knies, Ireland, IN.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are one sister, Clara Mae Knies and six brothers, Earl, Eugene, Anthony Jr., Gary, Elmer and an infant Leo Knies.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Cletus H. Knies will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper. The V.F.W. will conduct military grave site rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Becher-Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

The family requests the wearing of masks and social distancing for visitation and the Mass.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Heart-to-Heart Hospice or to a favorite charity.