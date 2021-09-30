Competition between Purdue Extension and UK Extension Offices motivate communities to stay active

The Purdue Extension Perry/Spencer County and UK Extension Offices are motivating communities to stay active with a friendly competition.

The Battle of the Borders kicks off on Friday, October 1st, and continues through November 11th.

Here’s how to participate:

-Download the FREE Fit Blue app

-Click on Game Mode, which is the dice icon on the bottom of the screen

-Click on Challenge in the middle of the screen

-Under search challenge, type in your challenge name

-Indiana Team name is: Team Indiana 2021

-code: 0WjRDo

-Kentucky Team Name is: Team Kentucky 2021

-CODE: e12V5S

-You must join the challenge by the end of the day today (Thursday, September 30th).

For more information, visit the Perry or Spencer County Purdue Extension Office Facebook page.

The Purdue Extension Office is also holding a free educational webinar about the benefits of sleep, risks of poor sleep, barriers to quality sleep, and tips on how to improve sleep quality.

It takes place on Thursday, October 21st, from 12 to 1 pm CST on zoom.

Pre-registration is required. To register, visit bit.ly/SleepOctober.

For more information, contact Jo Gilreath with the Purdue Extension Office of Warrick County at (812)-697-6100 or email jgilreat@purdue.edu.