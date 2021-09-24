COVID-19 Vaccine Notice-Pfizer Booster Dose

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are available to eligible Hoosiers following federal authorization of the additional dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday recommended the administration of a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine to counter waning immunity in specific populations following the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) decision to expand its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to include the boosters.

The single booster dose can be administered at least six months after completion of the second dose and applies only to individuals who previously received the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not eligible at this time.

According to the CDC:

Individuals ages 65 and older and residents of long-term care facilities should receive a booster dose.

Individuals ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19 should receive a booster dose.

Individuals ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Individuals ages 18 to 64 who are at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional risk of exposure mayreceive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

Eligible Hoosiers who want to obtain a booster dose can go to www.ourshot.in.gov and search for a site that has the Pfizer vaccine, which is designated by PVAX, or call 211 for assistance. Hoosiers are encouraged to bring their vaccination card to their appointment to ensure that the booster dose is added.

Upon arriving at the vaccination clinic, Hoosiers will be asked to attest that they meet the eligibility requirements listed above. Beginning Monday, that attestation will be incorporated into the online appointment registration at www.ourshot.in.gov.