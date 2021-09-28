CRNA Claire Edwards Joins Memorial Hospital

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is pleased to announce the addition of Claire Edwards, CRNA to its medical associate staff. Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) are advanced practice registered nurses who administer anesthesia and other medications and monitor patients receiving and recovering from anesthesia.

Edwards received her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, and her doctor of nursing practice in nurse anesthesia from Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists.

Edwards previously worked as an intensive care nurse for four years. She is a graduate of Jasper High School.