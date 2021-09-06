Dale crowns Fall Fest Queen

A new royal court is reigning over the 2021 Dale Fall Fest.

The queen’s pageant took place at Heritage Hills High School Auditorium on Sunday.

Grace Mangan was crowned 2021 Fall Fest Queen. The 17-year-old is a Senior at Heritage Hills High School and is the daughter of Neil and Mary Mangan.

Hadley Lytton was 1st runner-up. She is 17 years old, a senior at Heritage Hills High School, and is the daughter of Trey and Tara Lytton.

The 2nd Runner-Up and Miss Congeniality crowns went to 17-year-old Annabelle Summers. She is a senior at Heritage Hills High School and is the daughter of Rod and Marie Summers.

The 3rd Runner-Up crown went to 18-year-old Madison Smith. She is a freshman at Indiana University Southeast and is the daughter of Steven and Theresa Smith.

Chloe Johnson was awarded the 4th Runner Up and the Miss Photogenic crowns.

Those who were unable to make it to the pageant in person are still able to watch the winners receive the crowns.

18-WJTS TV is airing the Dale Fall Fest Queen Pageant on Thursday, September 9th, at 7 pm CST/ 8 pm EST and again on Sunday, September 12th, at 1 pm CST/ 2 EST.

The Dale Fall Fest parade will air on 18-WJTS TV on Thursday, September 16th, at 7 pm CST/ 8 EST, and on Sunday, September 19th, at 1 CST/ 2 EST.

18 WJTS TV is available for free with an antenna or will be on your local cable provider’s list of channels.