78-year-old Darrel Allen Dalton, of Huntingburg passed away Monday September 27, 2021 at his home in Huntingburg surrounded by his family. Darrel was born June 13, 1943 in Gas City, IN. to Lester and Lorraine (Welsh) Dalton. He married Jeanne Uhrick- McKinley on January 11, 1963 in Eaton, Indiana.

Darrel was a retired Union Steward for the Indiana Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He retired from American Electric Power. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Jeanne Dalton. Three daughters, Susan (Gene) Dowell of Mariah Hill, Cindy (Tim) Brewer of Huntingburg, and Angela (Tony) Gerber of Ferdinand. Four grandchildren, Austin and Derrick Dowell, and Jacob and Amanda Brewer. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Beth Ann Dalton in infancy, his parents, Lester and Lorraine Dalton and a sister Kathleen Shafer.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday October 6th at 7:00 PM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Visitation will be held Wednesday at the funeral home after 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Saint Henry Fire Dept. or a favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.