DC Multisport to host “Battle of the Paddle” Pickleball Tournament

DC Multisport is excited about the newest event to the organization, a pickleball tournament, planned for September 25-26 at Bohnert Park in Jasper.
This fun, recreational non-sanctioned tournament is open to all skill levels & ages and will feature a women’s doubles and men’s doubles tournament on Saturday & a mixed doubles tournament on Sunday. Only eight teams will be permitted in each of the events. The fee per team is $30 and includes a giveaway, snacks, water & sports drinks during the tournament. The format of play will be round robin allowing each team to play 7 games. Games will be to 15 points, win by two points, change sides at the 8th point. Players will follow rules of the USA Pickleball Association.
Choose your partner & register now by visiting dcmultisport.com or DC Multisport’s Facebook page for a link to the online registration.
Awards for 1st & 2nd place will be given to the teams with the most wins.
The proceeds from the event will be back to the City of Jasper Park & Recreation Dept. to help with the maintenance of the pickleball courts throughout town.
For more information about DC Multisport visit dcmultisport.com and “like us” on Facebook.
