Devin Wayne King, a newborn infant, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at The Women’s Hospital in Newburgh.

He is survived by his parents, April Suzanne (Kippenbrock) and Justin Matthew King of Huntingburg; his twin brother, Luca Devin-Allen King; grandparents, Andrew & Martha King of Huntingburg and Mark & Karen Kippenbrock of Dale; and great-grandparents, Wayne & Coleen King of Huntingburg, Beatriz Ferreira of Saint Charles, Illinois, and Ronald & Shirley Giesler of Ferdinand. He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Gilberto Ferreira, and Reynold & Helen Kippenbrock.

Private funeral services for Devin Wayne King will be held at 2:30 p.m., E.D.T., on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Biju Thomas. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements