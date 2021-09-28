DNR plans to stock 67,000 channel catfish this fall

DNR will stock more than 130 public fishing sites across Indiana with approximately 67,000 channel catfish.

State fish hatcheries will begin harvesting channel catfish Sept. 27 and plan to stock them by Nov. 15. These lake and reservoir stockings occur annually or every other year, depending on the number of catfish produced at the state hatcheries and the requests from DNR fisheries management staff.

The catfish stocked will be 8-10 inches in length with some in the 12-14-inch size range. With careful handling and transport, most newly stocked catfish quickly acclimate to their new environment and offer immediate opportunities to interested anglers.

The bag limit for channel catfish is 10 per day, and there is no minimum size limit. Review channel catfish regulations at https://bit.ly/3hALk96.

Learn more about catfish fishing at wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/catfish-fishing.

For this year’s fall channel catfish stocking locations, numbers and requested sizes, please visit: wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/indiana-fish-stocking.