92-year-old Donald H. Feldmeyer, of Huntingburg, passed away at 1:45 p.m., Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery nursing home in Ferdinand.

He was born August 9, 1929, in Huntingburg, to Oscar and Amelia (Sunderman) Feldmeyer; and married Anna Mary Meyerholtz on October 22, 1950, at Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg. Donald graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1947; and was a member of Salem United Church of Christ. He worked at First National Bank in Huntingburg for 51 years, and retired as Vice President. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Geneva Fark; one brother, Richard Feldmeyer; and one grandson, Jason Feldmeyer.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Mary Feldmeyer of Huntingburg; one daughter, Gae (Larry) Holtzman of Huntingburg; one son, Michael (Lisa) Feldmeyer of Huntingburg; four grandchildren, Kara, Kurt, Ann and Katelyn; and by three great-granddaughters, Jacyn, Hattie & Ryan.

Funeral services for Donald H. Feldmeyer will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.D.T., Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at the funeral home from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Saturday, September 11th, and also from 12:00-1:00 p.m., on Sunday, the day of the service. The family has requested anyone attending the visitation or funeral service, please wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ.