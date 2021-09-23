Dove Recovery House to open new women’s recovery home in Jasper

Women struggling with substance abuse in Dubois County will soon have a place to call home.

Dove Recovery House for Women announced plans to open a new location in Dubois County at the end of 2022 during its Celebration Luncheon and Dessert Auction fundraising event at the Biltwell Events Center on Wednesday.

The new Dove House facility is located at 1480 Knust Street in Jasper and will house up to 15 women, which will address a significant treatment gap. The county currently does not have a recovery residence for women impacted by substance use disorder.

Dove House will lease the property and provide free housing and comprehensive clinical services thanks to a partnership with the Dubois County Community Foundation. In late 2020, the Community Foundation received a $4.4 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to improve mental health and addiction treatment services in the community.

“Dubois County will be strengthened by the addition of Dove House,” says Dubois County Community Foundation Executive Director, Clayton Boyles. “Not only will Dove House provide high-quality treatment programming, but the home renovations and serene setting will offer an ideal place for women to begin their lives in recovery.”

The Knust Street home was donated by the City of Jasper for use as recovery housing. The home will undergo renovations prior to opening its doors next year. The house is two stories with an ADA-compliant bedroom on the main floor, three double rooms, and a dorm room. Additionally, the house has ample living space for group programming and gathering, as well as a kitchen, laundry room, and front porch.

Women may be referred to Dove House through treatment providers, the criminal justice system, family members, or themselves. Modeled after the highly successful Indianapolis program, residents are expected to stay for a minimum of three months but can stay for up to two years. Dove House residents will work with a case management team to determine the appropriate length of stay based on their progress.

Many women who seek help from Dove House are also escaping homelessness, coping with mental health diagnoses, re-entering society after incarceration, and re-establishing parenting responsibility. The Dubois County Dove House will be staffed by a team of licensed therapists, peer recovery coaches, resident assistants, and a clinical director, all of whom will be experienced and trained on working with women impacted by these complex and serious issues.

About Dove Recovery House: Dove Recovery House is committed to empowering women to become substance-free, self-sufficient, and healthy, by providing free and safe housing, quality programming, and—above all—hope for the future. Dove House is the largest recovery residence for women in Marion County and is certified as a level IV Recovery Residence through Indiana Alliance for Recovery Residences. Learn more at doverecoveryhouse.org.