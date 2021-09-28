Dr. Kevin L. Schewe Appointed to Memorial Hospital Medical Staff

Radiation Oncologist Kevin L. Schewe, M.D., FACRO was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. A radiation oncologist treats cancer using radiation therapy.

Dr. Schewe received his medical degree and graduated cum laude from University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia, Missouri. He completed an internship and residency in radiation oncology at the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals, Inc. in Milwaukee, and was awarded a Fellowship by the American College of Radiation Oncology (FACRO). He is board certified in radiation oncology by The American Board of Radiology. Dr. Schewe is a member of the American Radium Society, American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Society of Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology and American College of Radiation Oncology.

Dr. Schewe will see patients at Memorial Hospital’s Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center. For more information, please call (812) 996-0626.