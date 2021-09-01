63-year-old Duane J. “Co-op” Eckerle, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:28 p.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021, at home.

Duane was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on June 11, 1958, to Leo and Laura Lou (Renner) Eckerle.

He was a graduate of Jasper High School and a United States Army Veteran.

He retired from Cave Quarries, where he had been a truck driver for many years.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #147, Jasper Moose Lodge, and ABATE.

Duane enjoyed cooking, especially barbecuing, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are one daughter, Cassie Lenehan, Huntingburg, IN, one granddaughter, Kinsley Lenehan, Huntingburg, IN, his father, Leo Eckerle, Jasper, IN, and his friend and caregiver, Joni Blaker, Shoals, IN.

Preceding him in death are his mother, Laura Lou Eckerle, and one sister Sheila Eckerle.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Duane J. Eckerle will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper, Indiana. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military gravesite rights.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, or to a favorite charity.