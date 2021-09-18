Dubois Branch Library October 2021 Events

Bouncing Babies – Friday, Oct. 1 at 11:00 a.m. Developing early literacy skills through movement, song, and fun. No registration required.

Cooking with Cast Iron – Saturday, Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. Learn the basics of cooking with cast iron with our guest presenter, Adam Wagner.

Family Craft – Wednesday, Oct 6 at 6 p.m. and Friday Oct 8 at 2:45 p.m. Make a Halloween decoration. Open to all ages. Must pre-register.

Music Makers – Friday Oct. 8 at 10:30 Exploring movement and rhythm through song! For infants – 4 years and their caregivers. No registration is necessary.

Adult Saturday Craft – Saturday, Oct. 9 at noon. Decorate and fill a Fall potpourri bag. Must pre-register.

The library will be closed for Staff Development Day Monday, Oct 11.

Story time – Tuesday, Oct 12, Tuesday Oct. 19 and Thursday, Oct. 21 at 10:30. Stories, crafts, and fun activities. Must pre-register.

Teen Reverse Book Club – Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 3:15-4:00 Teens are welcome bring whatever books they are reading to discuss and share. Snacks provided.

Kids Canvas Painting – Wed. Oct 13 at 6 p.m. for ages 2 to 11 years old. Children 7 and under must have an adult with them. Must pre-register.

Pumpkin Decorating – Sat. Oct 16 from 10:30 – 1:00 We supply the pumpkins and decorations and paint. Come anytime but you must pre-register. Open to the whole family and individuals.

Fall Break Board Game Day – Tuesday Oct. 19 from 1-4 Bring your family or friends and enjoy an afternoon of board games and snacks.

Fall Break Open Build Day – Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 11:30-3:00 Bring the kids over to build with Legos, Brain Flakes, Keva Planks, and more.

Fall Break Green Screen Time – Thursday, Oct 21 from 1-4 Gather a group of family or friends to take your picture on the moon, in front of the pyramids, swimming in the ocean or just about anywhere. Dress up to make it even more fun. Bring your smart phone or tablet so you can save your pictures to print.

End of the Month Book Club – Monday, Oct. 25 at 6:30. Discussing “Death by Darjeeling” by Laura Childs. New members welcomed.

Teen Canvas Painting – Wednesday, Oct 27 at 6 p.m. for ages 12-18 years old. Must pre-register.

Trick-or-Treating at the Library – Saturday, Oct 30 from 10-2p.m. Come anytime we are open today to get a treat from the library.

For more details visit our Calendar on our website at jdcpl.us or contact the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548. Dubois Library hours are Mon & Wed. 10-8, Tues. & Thurs. 10-6, Fri. 10-5 and Sat. 10-2. Due to evolving situations with COVID-19, always check the library’s website or call to see if your program is running as advertised.