Dubois County Health Department to host high-dose flu shot clinic on Wednesday

Residents have another shot at getting their flu vaccine this week.

The Dubois County Health Department is holding the next high-dose only flu shot clinic for individuals 65 and older from 8:30 am to 10:30 am on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Participants are asked to approach the Health Department from the north side… then follow the signs to the health department’s newly constructed drive-thru at 1187 South Saint Charles Street. The best method will be US 231 to Division Road and then South on Saint Charles Street. Please have your ID and Medicare/insurance cards available.

The high-dose flu vaccine is covered by Medicare or private health insurance.

The Dubois County Health Department also offers high dose and standard flu shots from 8;30 am to 8:30 pm Monday thru Friday. No appointment is needed, you can just walk in.

Additional dates and times for these drive-thru events will be announced as they become available. If you have any questions, call the Dubois County Health Department at (812)-481-7056.