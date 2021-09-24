Dubois County Schools release update on mask guidance

Mask requirements are changing at all Dubois County Schools next month.

School officials will begin using a set of guidelines based on what color the county is on the Indiana State Department of Health’s metrics map, beginning Monday, October 4th.

If the county is in blue, yellow, orange, or red, and the school has less than 4% of active cases, masks are optional in the classroom. Contact tracing is within 6 feet.

If the county is in orange or red and schools have over 4% of active cases, then masks are required in the classroom setting for two weeks and there will be no contact tracing.

Exposure in outdoor settings during the day, such as recess, physical education, and outdoor learning labs does not require contact tracing.

Exposure during indoor activities where masks cannot be worn, such as lunch, choir, and band, will require contact tracing within 6 feet for 15 minutes and quarantine.

Decisions about COVID-19 protocols also may be made based on the situation in the classroom or extracurricular activities.

For example, if a positive COVID-19 outbreak occurs in a self-contained elementary classroom, then that classroom could go virtual or be required to wear masks for the next two weeks instead of masking the entire building.

If there is a positive COVID-19 outbreak on a sports team, that entire team could be quarantined for 10 days instead of masking the entire building.

Students exposed to Covid-19 and identified as a close contact will be required to comply with quarantine time periods and may return:

On day 11 – no testing On day 8 – with a negative Covid test given on day 5, 6, or 7. Students may continue to learn virtually during this time.

Exceptions to quarantine include:

Proof of vaccination Proof of Covid within the last 90 days

