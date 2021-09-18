Dubois Strong Annual Meeting minutes

The Dubois Strong Annual meeting was held at the Huntingburg Event Center Thursday, September 16. The well-attended meeting kicked off with welcoming remarks and invocation by Jamie Shinabarger, Chair Dubois Strong. Followed by lunch catered by Sanders.

Speakers for the event included:

Tina Peterson {Regional Opportunity Initiatives, Inc. President and CEO}; Jason DuPont {Lochmueller Group, Director of Environmental Services, Principal}; and Ed Cole {President Dubois Strong}.

-Keynote speaker Tina Peterson, president of Regional Opportunity Initiatives, Inc (ROI) spoke on the importance of Regions. She described the creation of the Indiana Uplands Region consisting primarily of Dubois, Martin, and Monroe Counties. These counties were identified as having a strong concentration in furniture manufacturing, defense industry, life sciences, and agriculture.

ROI worked with local industries and community leaders to develop a strong brand for the IN Uplands Region and identify strengths and challenges within the region. As a result of this work, IN Uplands region was awarded a Lilly Endowment grant.

One of the challenges identified is a need for specialized talent in the manufacturing sector. In response, a group of Dubois County schools has partnered with local industry to create Ready Schools. The four school districts in Dubois County collectively were awarded $1 million in grant funds for implementation. Loogootee Community Schools was awarded $495,091 in grant funding.

-Jason DuPont{Lochmueller Group, Director of Environmental Services, Principal} gave an update on the proposed mid-state corridor at the annual Dubois Strong meeting Thursday, September 16. He described some of the work that his organization has done to assess the need and potential routes for the highway. Routes must be measures against potential environmental impact and cost/benefit against “no build”. Meetings were held with local interest groups and community leaders to identify the need for the new or improved road connecting to I69. The first Environmental Impact study is to be published by the end of 2021. Public meetings on the proposed corridor will begin in 2022. If all goes as planned, the highway department will issue a decision in late summer 2022. A decision to build then moves the process to TIER 11.

There are several ways for public engagement with this proposed highway project. Mid-state Corridor has offices on the Vincennes University Jasper campus. There is also a website: midstatescorridor.com

-Ed Cole President Dubois Strong spoke at the annual meeting highlighting some of the major accomplishments since the 2019 meeting. He noted that the census showed strong growth for Dubois County both in numbers and diversity. He praised several local manufacturers including Jasper Engines, Kimball International, and IN Furniture for expansions. He also praised the new Thyen Clark Cultural center.

In addition, he noted improvements in US 231, the construction of the bicycle paths. He commended the quality of life activities such as DownTown Chowdown and 4th Friday music in Huntingburg.

Ed spoke briefly about a pilot program to offer a cash incentive being offered to people from outside of Indiana to relocate to Dubois County.