76-year-old Earl “Pat” Buening, of Huntingburg, passed away at 4:40 a.m., on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

He was born December 23, 1944, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Bernard and Rosaline (Halbleib) Buening. Pat was a retired United States Postal Service worker, bus driver and farmer. He served in the Army National Guard; was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church; and enjoyed gardening, flowers and vacationing with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Dan Buening; his sister-in-law, Mary Buening; and brother-in-law, Bob Childress.

He is survived by his wife, Lou Ellen (maiden name, Atkins) Buening; seven children, John (Staci) Deno of Birdseye, Cynthia (Rob) Greene of Huntingburg, Rebecca (Charlie) Lively of English, Jason (Rene) Deno of Huntingburg, David (Stacey) Buening of Huntingburg, Greg (Melissa) Buening of Huntingburg and Danielle (Carlton) Dyer of Huntingburg; two siblings, Jerome Buening of Huntingburg and Norma Childress of Ferdinand; by (17) grandchildren and (8) great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Earl “Pat” Buening will be held at 6:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Wednesday evening, September 8, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will take place at St. Henry Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, the day of the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Henry Catholic Church.