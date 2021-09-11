Fatal Accident Friday Night South of Huntingburg on US 231

One person passed away Friday evening in a 3 vehicle accident on US 231 south of Huntingburg near the airport late Friday night. State Police received the call at 10:10pm Friday and responded to the scene of the fatal accident at the intersection of US 231 and West 1150 South. Police report others were injured in the accident and taken to the hospital but no other details were given at this time. US 231 was closed for several hours. An Indiana State Police Re-constructionist has been called in to help troopers with the investigation. We’ll have details as they become available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



