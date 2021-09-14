Ferdinand Folk Festival to take place Saturday, September 18th

After taking a year off because of the pandemic, The Ferdinand Folk Festival is coming back to 18th Street Park for its 11th year on Saturday, September 18th!

Headline artist Brett Dennen will close out the night playing from 7:30-9 pm. Dennen is known for a decade-plus career as a singer-songwriter and was the author of the new Smokey Bear theme in celebration of Smokey’s 75th birthday. He has cemented himself as an American folk music fixture thanks to a successful string of albums and Top Ten AAA singles.

Here are the other performers for the 2021 Folk Festival that you will see on the NextEra Energy Resources Main Stage:

The Honey Vines, an acoustic duo from Newburgh Indiana, will open the Folk Festival, playing from 12:00 to 12:30 pm.

Croghan’s Crossing, a four-person Irish band out of Louisville, performs from 12:45 to 1:30 pm.

Hagedorn Family Band, a local group that has moved from performing on the Kyana Woodstock Market Stage to the Main Stage in just a few years, will perform from 1:45 to 2:45 pm.

Master storyteller and multi-instrumentalist Joe Crookston of Ithaca New York is set to entertain the crowd from 3:00 to 4:00 pm.

Andrea Davidson, who was part of the 2014 Folk Festival, returns and will be on the Main Stage from 4:15 to 5:30 pm

Green Room Rockers, a 5 piece American reggae/ska/soul band including Ferdinand native Perry Clark, participated in the second-ever Folk Festival in 2011 and will play from 5:45 to 7:00 pm, leading into headline artist Brett Dennen at 7:30 pm.

Co-presenting sponsors of the 11th annual Ferdinand Folk Festival is Best Home Furnishings and MasterBrand Cabinets, with NextEra Energy Resources once more sponsoring the Main Stage. Kyana Woodstock is a sponsor of our Market Stage. Founding sponsors are the Town of Ferdinand, Ferdinand News, and DC Broadcasting/101 Country WBDC. Support is also provided by the Dubois County Visitors Center & Tourism Commission. Publication of additional sponsors will take place in the coming weeks.

The Ferdinand Folk Festival is a free, family-friendly, earth-friendly event that promotes music, the arts, environmental awareness & education, and wellness. Our homegrown festival provides multiple fun and educational activities for children and persons of all ages. To find out more about the Folk Festival, visit our website: www.ferdinandfolkfestival.com in the coming weeks. You can also find us on Facebook.